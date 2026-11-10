New First Deputy Chairman of Border Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Mirzamir Sydykov has been relieved of his duties as First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan. The relevant order was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Zhanybai Yusubaliev has been appointed to the position.

Detailed biographical information about Zhanybai Yusubaliev is not available in open sources. It is known that in the early 2020s he served as head of the Border Service’s Housing and Maintenance Department.

Mirzamir Sydykov was appointed First Deputy Chairman on March 11, 2026. He was responsible for implementing reforms aimed at digitizing the agency, introducing video surveillance systems at border checkpoints and strengthening state border security.