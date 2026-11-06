New mayor appointed in Kara-Balta amid environmental scandal

A new mayor has been appointed in Kara-Balta city, where residents have been complaining for several months about air pollution caused by industrial enterprises. Asylbek Zhenishbek has been named the city's new head. The appointment was formalized by an order signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The new mayor was introduced to the city's officials and community representatives on Friday.

The appointment comes amid growing environmental concerns in Kara-Balta. Residents have repeatedly complained about smog, pungent odors and industrial emissions, accusing local enterprises of polluting the environment and the relevant authorities of failing to exercise adequate oversight.

On October 9, representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources reported that air pollution levels in the city were four times above the permitted limit. Specialists identified Asia Stal metallurgical plant as one of the main sources of emissions.

Later, employees of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service sealed one of the plant's smelting furnaces and filed a lawsuit seeking to suspend its operation.

The environmental controversy has also involved other industrial facilities. In particular, residents have raised concerns about the operations of Zhongda oil refinery. At a meeting with government representatives, they reported unpleasant odors and health problems and called for action.

Before his appointment, Asylbek Zhenishbek had served as head of the state administration of Leilek district in Batken region since August 14, 2025.

Born in Bishkek in 1988, he graduated from the Academy of the Federal Security Service of Russia. Over the years, he worked at the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Kyrgyz Geological Service and other government institutions.

Kara-Balta's previous mayor, Almazbek Isakov, left office in September 2026. He had headed the city since February 5. No official reason was given for his dismissal.

However, no official statement has linked the appointment of the new mayor to Kara-Balta's environmental problems.