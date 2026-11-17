Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on sugar imports. The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was adopted “to ensure the country's food security, stabilize market prices for food products, ensure the functioning of the domestic market, develop the sugar market of the Kyrgyz Republic, and preserve the raw material and processing base of the sugar industry.”

Under the Cabinet's decision, a six-month ban has been imposed on imports of white sugar into Kyrgyzstan from third countries and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The ban covers sugar classified under EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature codes 170199100, 1701991001 and 1701991009.

The ban does not apply to:

Sugar transported in transit through Kyrgyzstan, including shipments moved from one EAEU member state to another, provided that documents confirming the date of dispatch and destination are available;

Sugar imported into Kyrgyzstan for subsequent export (re-export);

Extra-grade white sugar;

Sugar dispatched by rail to Kyrgyzstan before the resolution enters into force, as confirmed by transport and accompanying documents.

State bodies and government agencies have been instructed to take measures to prevent the illegal import of white sugar.

The resolution will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.