Kyrgyzstan to receive 1M chicken eggs from Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia has launched chicken egg exports to Kyrgyzstan for the first time, the region's Deputy Governor Egor Polyakov said.

According to him, in October, local poultry farm Vyksunskaya shipped its first consignment of 1 million eggs to the republic.

He added that the supplies became possible following the modernization of the poultry farm, which is part of Russkoye Pole agricultural holding.

Earlier, it was reported that Nizhny Novgorod Oblast plans to establish an industrial site in Kyrgyzstan.