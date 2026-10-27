Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans apple imports

Kyrgyzstan has temporarily banned apple imports under a resolution signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev. The measure aims to support domestic fruit growers and ensure the timely sale of the 2026 apple harvest.

The resolution is intended to protect local producers, regulate the domestic market and preserve the production capacity of Kyrgyzstan’s horticultural sector.

The country has 26,324 hectares of productive apple orchards. The 2026 harvest is forecast to reach 179,393 tonnes. Timely sales will allow farmers to cover production costs, maintain their orchards and prepare for the next agricultural season.

Official figures show that Kyrgyzstan imported 6,438.9 tonnes of apples in January–August 2026. This is 2.18 times the volume imported during the whole of 2025.

The largest suppliers were Poland, which accounted for 3,554.1 tonnes, China with 1,696.8 tonnes, and Uzbekistan with 859.7 tonnes.

Meanwhile, apple exports during the first eight months of 2026 totaled 10,779.52 tonnes, down 1,658.11 tonnes, or 13.3 percent, from the same period in 2025. The decline in exports, combined with increased domestic production during the harvest season, could make it more difficult for local growers to sell their produce.

Under the resolution, the temporary import ban will remain in force until February 1, 2027. The measure is intended to help domestic producers sell the 2026 harvest during the autumn and winter period, including January 2027, protect local orchard owners and reduce the risk of unsold produce accumulating.