Kyrgyzstan lifts ban on construction material imports ahead of schedule

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has lifted a temporary ban on imports of certain types of construction materials from abroad. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The decision was made to stabilize the construction materials market.

The restrictions were introduced under Resolution No. 614 of September 14, 2026, for a period of six months. They applied to certain types of construction products imported from countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The ban was initially intended to protect domestic manufacturers, stabilize the domestic market and ensure the country's economic security.

However, on October 12, the Cabinet amended the list of prohibited goods and introduced additional exemptions for investment projects.

Both resolutions — No. 614 of September 14 and No. 691 of October 12 — have now been declared null and void.

This means importers are once again allowed to bring in construction materials that were previously subject to restrictions.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) of the ban's cancellation within three days of the resolution's entry into force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must notify the CIS Executive Committee within the same period.