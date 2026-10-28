Kyrgyzstan discusses aviation development with international consultants

Kyrgyzstan’s First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev met with James Hogan, Chairman of aviation advisory and investment firm Knighthood Global.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in civil aviation, expanding international air links, modernizing airport infrastructure and improving the competitiveness of Kyrgyz airlines.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed interest in further partnership. No agreements or specific projects were announced.

James Hogan previously headed Etihad Airways and Etihad Aviation Group. He currently leads Knighthood Global, which provides consulting services in the aviation sector.

In June 2026, Kyrgyzstan was removed from the European Union’s aviation safety blacklist, where the country’s airlines had been listed since 2006. This opened the way for Kyrgyz carriers to operate flights to EU countries, subject to meeting the relevant requirements.

On October 16, President Sadyr Japarov also signed a decree lifting the moratorium on registering new airlines and issuing air operator certificates. The restriction had been in effect since November 2024.

Kyrgyzstan is also negotiating the launch of direct flights with European carriers. On October 27, Daniyar Bostonov, director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, said routes from Warsaw, Frankfurt and other EU cities were under consideration.

Meanwhile, national carrier Asman Airlines is preparing to receive two Airbus A321 aircraft, which will enable it to operate long-haul flights. Delivery is expected by the end of 2027.

Kyrgyzstan is also preparing for an audit by the UK aviation authorities, tentatively scheduled for April 2027. The country remains on the UK’s list of restrictions on air operations.

In early October 2026, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conducted another audit of Kyrgyzstan’s state aviation safety oversight system. According to the State Civil Aviation Agency, no critical findings were reported.