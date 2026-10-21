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Kyrgyzstan and Germany to expand cooperation in aviation

15:10, 21 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Manas International Airport and Germany’s TRIWO Hahn Airport have signed a partnership agreement, Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

The parties intend to develop passenger and cargo air transport, exchange expertise, introduce modern technologies and attract new airlines.

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During the visit, a delegation from Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, led by Commercial Director Aman Mamaev, toured TRIWO Hahn’s infrastructure and learned about its technical capabilities and cargo terminal operations.

The visit was organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Germany.

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The company said the partnership would create additional opportunities to develop air links with Europe and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s transit and logistics potential.

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