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Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC presents country at Routes World 2026

13:41, 23 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC and Asman Airlines took part in the international aviation forum Routes World 2026, held in Frankfurt from October 21 to 23.

The forum brought together representatives of airports, airlines and the aviation industry from more than 120 countries, the company said.

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More than 10,000 business meetings were held during the event, focusing on the launch of new routes, the development of international air services and cooperation among industry participants.

The Kyrgyz delegation met with international aviation partners to discuss cooperation opportunities, the launch of new destinations and the expansion of flight networks.

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Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the forum was particularly significant following the country’s removal from the European Union’s aviation blacklist, opening up new opportunities for the development of international air transport.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC also served as the official sponsor of the forum’s second day. According to the company’s Commercial Director Aman Mamaev, this provided an opportunity to showcase the potential and development prospects of Kyrgyzstan’s aviation industry to the international aviation community.

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