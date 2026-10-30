Kyrgyzstan prepares for U.S. Federal Aviation Administration audit

Kyrgyzstan is preparing for an audit by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the agency, a meeting between its Director, Daniyar Bostonov, and Russell Ryle, the FAA's regional representative, was held in Astana as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Security Week.

The sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, including technical cooperation, experience sharing, and opportunities to promote passenger and cargo air transportation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States.

Particular attention was paid to practical steps to establish cooperation, including technical consultations, identifying priority areas for engagement, and the possibility of preparing a memorandum of understanding as a basis for further dialogue.

The meeting marked the first step toward establishing sustained professional ties between the aviation authorities of the two countries and identifying promising areas for further cooperation in civil aviation.