Kyrgyzstan's Interior Ministry to lose some powers over migrant workers

Kyrgyzstan will redistribute powers for monitoring foreign workers, transferring some responsibilities from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Labor Law Compliance Control and Supervision Service under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. President Sadyr Japarov signed the relevant decree.

Under the document, the service's mandate will be expanded to include migration control over foreign workers.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to clearly divide responsibilities between the Ministry of Labor and the Interior Ministry, defining the areas of responsibility for each agency.

The president also ordered a restructuring of the Ministry of Labor and its subordinate units. The changes must be carried out within the approved staffing limits and allocated budget.

The Cabinet has three months to bring its decisions into line with the decree.