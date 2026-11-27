Short-term electricity supply restrictions may be introduced in Kyrgyzstan during peak hours in the coming heating season. First Deputy Energy Minister Kursant Omurbekov announced on Birinchi Radio.

He said energy companies cannot guarantee that there will be no emergency outages, as equipment may fail. Restrictions may also be necessary during periods of peak electricity consumption, in the morning and evening.

“During these hours, people consume large amounts of electricity simultaneously, creating a capacity shortage and increasing the load on equipment. In such cases, we will, of course, resort to short-term restrictions,” the deputy minister explained.

He noted that preparations for the heating season began immediately after the previous one ended. Energy sector specialists assessed the performance of equipment, identified overloaded sections of the power grid, and carried out repairs and equipment replacements.

In addition, contracts have been signed with neighbouring countries to supply the electricity needed to cover the shortfall. Kyrgyzstan has already begun importing electricity with the start of the heating season.

Omurbekov once again urged Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity and avoid using energy-intensive appliances when they are not needed.

In his view, the capacity shortfall can be partly offset not only by increasing electricity generation but also by reducing consumption.

The deputy minister did not specify the duration or schedule of possible restrictions.