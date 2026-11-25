Kyrgyzstan ranks 90th in Global English Proficiency Index
Kyrgyzstan has ranked 90th in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), placing ahead of other Central Asian countries.
The country’s average score is 485 points.
The ranking is based on English test results from 2.3 million adults in 117 countries worldwide.
Sweden, Denmark and Austria took the top three positions.
Among other Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan ranked 99th, Uzbekistan 101st and Tajikistan 110th.
Somalia ranked last in the index.