Kyrgyzstan significantly lags behind Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in government readiness to adopt artificial intelligence. These are the results of the 2025 Government AI Readiness Index compiled by UK-based analytical company Oxford Insights.

According to it, Kyrgyzstan scored just 33.28 out of 100 points, ranking 119th among 195 countries worldwide.

For comparison, Kazakhstan scored 56.70 points, placing 58th, while Uzbekistan ranked 62nd with a score of 56.11.

Consequently, Kyrgyzstan ranks 61 places behind Kazakhstan and 57 places behind Uzbekistan, with a gap of more than 20 points.

Among the five Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan ranked third. Only Turkmenistan, with 31.17 points, and Tajikistan, with 29.08 points, scored lower.

The Government AI Readiness Index assesses how prepared countries are to use artificial intelligence in public administration, the economy and the delivery of government services.

In compiling the ranking, experts consider factors such as government AI policies, digital infrastructure, data availability, workforce capacity, technological capabilities and the ability of public institutions to implement new solutions.

The findings highlight a significant gap between Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan scored more than 56 points, while the other three countries in the region failed to reach even 34 points.

The index does not measure how many people use ChatGPT or other AI tools. Instead, it focuses primarily on the readiness of government institutions and the technological environment to adopt artificial intelligence.

The study covered 195 countries worldwide.