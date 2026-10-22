Kyrgyzstan drops in Henley Passport Index ranking

Henley & Partners has released an updated 2026 Henley Passport Index, which covers more than 100 passports and is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

As of October this year, Kyrgyzstan ranked 81st, sharing the position with Sao Tome and Principe. According to the index, Kyrgyz passport holders can travel to 59 countries without a visa.

At the beginning of the year, Kyrgyzstan ranked 75th, dropping six places by October.

Uzbekistan also slipped in the ranking, taking 82nd place, compared with 79th in 2025. Kazakhstan continues to have the strongest passport in Central Asia, ranking 66th. Its passport holders can visit 77 countries without a visa. Tajikistan ranked 87th, while Turkmenistan came in 93rd.

Singapore retained the top spot globally, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 193 destinations. Afghanistan ranked last, with its citizens able to travel to just 22 destinations without a visa.

The Henley Passport Index is an international ranking of countries based on the travel freedom their passports offer. It analyses visa rules across countries and territories and ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa.

A country's position in the ranking is determined by the number of destinations its citizens can enter without obtaining a visa in advance, including visa-free entry and visas on arrival.