Kyrgyzstan ranks fifth worldwide in projected economic growth

Kyrgyzstan ranks fifth globally among countries with the highest projected economic growth rates in 2026. Temir Sariev, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, shared the ranking on social media.

Sariev said the ranking was based on forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the IMF, the global economy is projected to grow by 3.1 percent in 2026. In October, the fund revised its forecast down by 0.1 percentage point compared with its July projection.

Guyana tops the ranking, with real GDP expected to grow by 22.3 percent, driven primarily by its oil sector.

Taiwan ranks second, with projected economic growth of 10.7 percent, supported in part by rising demand for technology and the artificial intelligence boom.

Other countries expected to record strong economic growth include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.