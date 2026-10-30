Kyrgyzstan proposes creating Technology Platform for Advanced Development

The international innovation week InnoWeek. Uz 2026 was held in Tashkent. One of the forum's key themes was strengthening technological ties in Central Asia, the organizers reported.

Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Gulzat Isamatova presented a strategy that could serve as the foundation for a common educational and research space among Turkic countries.

Speaking at a panel discussion, she shared Kyrgyzstan's experience in fundamentally restructuring its government institutions. In the country, higher education, academic science and intellectual property have been brought together under a single ministry. According to Isamatova, this integrated approach helps shorten the path from a laboratory idea to a commercial product and directly supports the implementation of Kyrgyzstan's National Development Program until 2030.

Kyrgyzstan proposed that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) focus on three practical areas:

A network of student business incubators. Universities should move beyond serving merely as lecture halls. Establishing platforms for student startups would help retain young talent within their home countries.

Joint academic programs. Student and faculty exchanges should be expanded through the TURKUNIB university network and the existing Orhun exchange program.

Priority for high technologies. Joint research should focus on artificial intelligence, biotechnology, energy and agriculture.

The Kyrgyz delegation also proposed establishing a Central Asian technology platform for advanced development. The idea is for leading universities across the region to jointly provide scientific and technical support for major cross-border projects, ranging from logistics corridors to energy systems.

According to the statement, this approach would enable countries to train specialists to meet the actual needs of the region's developing economies without relying on external expertise.