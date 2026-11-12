Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan working on unified payment system

Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan have reached a preliminary agreement on integrating their instant payment systems, media outlets report.

The five countries will establish a joint working group to develop a model that would allow their citizens visiting any of the participating republics to make payments using QR codes through their familiar banking apps.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reached the agreement at a meeting of representatives of their central (national) banks held in Dushanbe. The proposed system is expected to boost trade between the countries and increase tourist flows.

The joint working group will include representatives of banks and operators of the five countries’ national payment systems. They will work on harmonizing payment message exchange formats, payment details structures and security requirements. The final outcome will be a roadmap for the phased implementation of the integration initiative.

Kyrgyzstan was represented at the Dushanbe meeting by a National Bank delegation led by Board Member Sanzhar Abdygaziev. The Kyrgyzstan’s representatives briefed their counterparts on the development of the country’s payment infrastructure, including the unified national QR code standard (ELQR), cross-border payment services and measures to ensure transaction security.