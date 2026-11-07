Central Asia Special Representatives discuss cooperation with Afghanistan

The second meeting of the Contact Group of Special Representatives of Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held in Bishkek, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Delegations from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in the meeting.

The Central Asian representatives exchanged views on the current military and political, socioeconomic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, with particular attention to the situation of vulnerable groups and its implications for the security and stability of the Central Asian region.

They also discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as opportunities to implement joint trade, economic, transport, logistics and humanitarian projects.

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The parties noted the significance of Afghanistan in regional efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and expressed interest in continued coordination regarding regional security—including the fight against cross-border crime, terrorism, and extremism, as well as drug trafficking.

In this regard, they highlighted the importance of engagement with Afghanistan's de facto authorities, taking into account the interests and national priorities of countries in the region.

The participants also welcomed Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, describing it as a historic achievement. They expressed their readiness to actively cooperate within the United Nations to promote socioeconomic, transport, logistics and humanitarian projects in Afghanistan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue regular consultations in this format to ensure the effective implementation of tasks and decisions adopted by the heads of Central Asian states.