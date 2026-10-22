Kyrgyzstan’s fish exports rise 2.7-fold in eight months

Increased shipments of fresh and frozen fish in August helped export-oriented fish farms in Kyrgyzstan boost export revenues 2.77-fold and reduce the dominance of imported products in the domestic market.

According to the National Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan exported 72.6 tonnes of fish and seafood worth $603,900 in August. As a result, exports in the first eight months of the year reached $1.9 million, totaling 237.2 tonnes.

Main export destinations

Export revenues from fish products rose by 176.9 percent year-on-year, while shipment volumes increased by 118.42 percent.

Fresh or chilled fish accounted for the largest share of exports by product category, totaling 113.7 tonnes worth $1 million. The value of these exports increased by 248.95 percent, with shipments going to Russia and Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan also exported 118.5 tonnes of frozen fish worth $816,700. The value of these shipments rose by 112.02 percent. The main buyers were Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Live fish was exported exclusively to Kazakhstan, with shipments totaling 2.7 tonnes worth $78,900. The value increased 3.64-fold.

Russia accounted for 90.98 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s fish export revenue, or $1.7 million. Kazakhstan ranked second with a 7.45 percent share ($143,000), followed by Uzbekistan at 1.5 percent ($28,800).

Where Kyrgyzstan imports fish from

In January-August, Kyrgyzstan imported fish products worth $7.6 million, totaling 2,819.5 tonnes. Import value fell by 12.48 percent year-on-year, while volumes declined by 28.04 percent.

Frozen fish accounted for most imports, at 2,475.5 tonnes worth $6.2 million. The value of these imports decreased by 15.17 percent. The main suppliers were Russia, Denmark, Chile, the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

The country also imported 158.7 tonnes of fish fillets worth $ 0.4 million, mainly from Russia and Norway. Imports of other fish product categories were insignificant.

Russia was the largest supplier, accounting for 30.7 percent of fish imports, or $2.3 million. Denmark ranked second with 17.52 percent ($1.3 million), followed by Chile at 14.39 percent ($1.1 million), the Faroe Islands at 6.85 percent ($517,600) and China at 6.64 percent ($501,400).

Other countries accounted for a combined 23.9 percent of imports, worth $1.8 million.

Trade deficit remains

Kyrgyzstan’s fish trade deficit reached $5.6 million in the first eight months of the year.

It widened by a further $486,900 in August.

The resumption of active trout exports to Russia helped narrow the trade imbalance: the ratio of imports to exports fell from 4.91 in July to 3.94. However, the domestic market remains heavily dependent on imported frozen ocean fish.