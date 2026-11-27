Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy plans to change the procedure for charging electricity fees for electric vehicle charging. The ministry has proposed revising the tariff system for EV charging stations. The relevant draft document has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the ministry, consumers classified as “electric vehicle charging stations” currently pay a tariff of 5.99 soms per kilowatt-hour, regardless of how the electricity is used.

However, the existing tariff policy does not clearly distinguish between commercial charging stations and charging devices used exclusively for personal needs.

The Ministry of Energy said the special tariff would apply to individuals and legal entities providing electric vehicle charging services on a commercial basis.

Owners of charging devices used solely for personal needs, who do not provide services to third parties or charge for electricity, would pay according to the tariff category applicable to their type of consumer.