Starting December 9, state registration will become mandatory in Kyrgyzstan for mopeds, scooters, mokicks, motor scooters, electric scooters, and similar vehicles. The Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

These changes are stipulated by Law No. 81, dated June 5, 2026. Operating a moped will require a category A1 driver’s license.

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Mopeds with petrol engines are defined as vehicles with an engine capacity of no more than 50 cubic centimeters.

According to the department, 372 road accidents involving motorcycles, scooters, electric scooters and e-bikes were recorded in Bishkek in the first 10 months of 2026. Nineteen people were killed and another 379 injured in these accidents.