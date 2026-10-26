President rejects proposal to allow sale of legalized right-hand-drive cars

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has rejected a proposal to lift restrictions on the sale of right-hand-drive vehicles that were previously legalized. The issue was raised by a resident during the president’s meeting with the population of Ala-Buka district.

The woman said owners of vehicles with number plates from region 10 were facing difficulties when trying to sell their cars. She asked the president to allow resale, noting that some people had purchased their vehicles on credit and could no longer freely dispose of them.

In response, Sadyr Japarov recalled that the government had previously given owners of right-hand-drive vehicles an opportunity to register their cars under a special legalization program.

However, the president said the program had included certain restrictions from the outset.

"We announced an amnesty for the registration of right-hand-drive vehicles twice. There was a condition: the cars could not be used as taxis or sold. Owners were only allowed to drive them for personal use,” he explained.

When the woman again asked him to allow the sale of such vehicles, Japarov refused.

The president stressed that the government had permitted the registration of these vehicles for personal use, but not their subsequent resale.

The existing restrictions on vehicles registered under the legalization program therefore remain in force. No plans to review the requirements were announced during the meeting.