Energy Ministry retains monopoly on e-vehicle charging station installation

State-owned energy companies are responsible for installing electric vehicle charging stations in Kyrgyzstan, Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov told Parliament.

According to the minister, the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) has installed 166 charging stations to date, Small Hydropower Plants company has installed more than 15, and Electric Stations OJSC — another 20.

A further 150 charging stations are planned for installation by the end of the year.

"We are assessing the needs of each region, including how many electric vehicles are imported into Kyrgyzstan, how many vehicles each charging station serves and how many stations will be needed by 2030. We have all these calculations,” Rysbekov said.

MP Talant Mamytov proposed installing charging stations every 150 kilometers.

He also called for private companies to be allowed to develop the infrastructure if state-owned entities were unable to meet the demand.

According to the MP, attracting private businesses and promoting competition in the market would improve the quality of services.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, 15,278 electric vehicles were registered in Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2025, accounting for 0.8 percent of the country's total vehicle fleet. Their number has grown significantly since 2022, when the country had 1,113 electric cars.