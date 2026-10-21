Inflow of foreign investment to be increased by 20 percent annually

By the end of 2030, Kyrgyzstan aims to achieve an average annual real GDP growth rate of 8 percent and to increase the inflow of foreign direct investment by 20 percent each year. President Sadyr Japarov announced this during a national meeting «Strategic Tasks for the Next Five-Year Period.»

The Cabinet of Ministers and central government agencies have been tasked with developing a model for export-oriented service and industrial development, as well as modernizing trade and customs policies to more effectively promote domestic goods and services.

In collaboration with the judiciary, the authorities are to develop a framework for protecting private property and supporting entrepreneurs. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to simplify procedures for investors and to direct funding toward long-term projects within the real sector of the economy.

Other objectives include developing an integrated chain of tourism services, adapting the education system to the new economic model, providing targeted support to vulnerable segments of the population, and revising inter-budgetary relations to strengthen the regions.