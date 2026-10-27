Daniyar Amangeldiev speaks at UNCTAD Forum in Doha

Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, took part in the opening ceremony of the 9th World Investment Forum 2026 (WIF 2026), held in Qatar's capital under the auspices of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Cabinet's press service reported.

Amangeldiev also participated in one of the forum's key panel sessions «Investing in the Eurasian Economic Union Region.»

The discussion focused on the EAEU's prospects amid a changing global landscape, the development of cross-border infrastructure and attracting foreign direct investment to member states.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Amangeldiev highlighted Kyrgyzstan's strategic role within the EAEU, noting that the union's market offers broad opportunities for manufacturing, industrial cooperation and access to a large consumer market.

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He said Kyrgyzstan's economic growth would be driven by an export-oriented service and industrial model based on exports of services and high-value-added manufactured goods.

The participation of the Kyrgyz delegation in the 9th World Investment Forum reflects the country's efforts to expand multilateral trade and economic cooperation and integrate into global financial chains in line with sustainable development principles.

Held under the theme "Investing in the Future,” the global event brought together national leaders, ministers, executives of major international companies and representatives of international institutions from more than 100 countries to discuss sustainable finance, digital transformation and ways to address economic challenges.