Batken region attracts $58 million in foreign investment in six months

Batken region received $57,952.3 million in foreign investment in January-June 2026, the press service of the President’s Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

Over the first nine months of the year, 20 social facilities and four industrial facilities were commissioned in the region, the press service reported.

A total of 778.3 million soms was allocated for road construction and repairs. During this period, 91.67 kilometers of roads were paved.

The Regional Capital Construction Department is carrying out construction and renovation work at 38 facilities. Ten have already been commissioned, while another three are scheduled for completion by the end of the year. Construction is also underway at 10 facilities with support from the ARIS organization.

Projects to provide residents with clean drinking water are being implemented in 40 villages across the region.

In 2026, 500 million soms was allocated for the development of Batken region, funding 10 projects.

A total of 46 projects are being implemented through four regional development funds over the first nine months of the year, with 17 already completed.

Under the 2026 social contract program, the region was allocated 2,145 quotas. As of October 23, agreements had been signed with 1,794 people, representing 83.6 percent of the target.

A total of 8,304 jobs have been created at large, medium-sized and small enterprises established in the region, as well as through public works programs.