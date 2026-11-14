No explosive device found on aircraft at Manas airport

All necessary security checks have been completed on an S7 Airlines aircraft operating the Novosibirsk — Bishkek flight at Manas International Airport, Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

A thorough inspection of the aircraft found no explosives or other dangerous items.

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All passengers’ checked baggage and carry-on luggage underwent additional screening and were returned to their owners in full. The aircraft was prepared for its onward flight.

All airport services and relevant government agencies responded promptly and coordinated their actions to ensure that the necessary security measures were carried out.

Manas International Airport continues to operate as normal. Passenger and aircraft safety remains the top priority for Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC.