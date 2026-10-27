Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase 10 Airbus aircraft, Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency Daniyar Bostоnov said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the possible acquisition of Boeing aircraft is also under discussion.

He recalled that talks with Airbus executives had previously been held in Bishkek.

Kyrgyz officials have also met with Boeing management to discuss prospects for cooperation and the purchase of aircraft.

Daniyar Bostоnov noted that no contracts for new aircraft purchases have been signed yet, and specific delivery dates have not been determined.

In the medium and long term, Kyrgyzstan aims to form a fleet comprising aircraft manufactured by Airbus and Boeing.