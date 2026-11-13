Aircraft inspected at Manas airport following bomb threat report

An S7 Airlines aircraft that arrived from Novosibirsk is being inspected at Manas International Airport. Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

Earlier, a report was received about a possible explosive device on board.

According to the airport, the aircraft landed in Bishkek today, November 13, at 5:24 p.m. The landing was carried out normally. There were 158 passengers on board.

After landing, the aircraft was moved to a remote parking stand, at a safe distance from the terminal and other aircraft. All passengers were evacuated.

Their checked baggage, hand luggage and personal belongings were temporarily left on board. Specialists from the canine unit are inspecting the aircraft for explosives and suspicious items with the help of sniffer dogs.

Once the aircraft inspection is completed, the checked baggage and hand luggage will undergo additional screening. If no threat is found, the belongings will be returned to passengers.

The company said the situation was under control and promised to provide further updates on the results of the inspection.