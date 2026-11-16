Transport Ministry inspects Ak-Tilek and Malodovodnoye checkpoints

Specialists from Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Transport and Communications have inspected Ak-Tilek and Malodovodnoye checkpoints, the ministry’s press service reported.

Particular attention was paid to preventing corruption, illegal payments and abuse of authority by checkpoint employees.

During the inspection, officials assessed the technical condition of equipment, the operation of weight and dimension control systems, compliance with established limits by freight vehicles, and inspection procedures.

They were instructed to eliminate illegal collection of payments, prevent abuse of official positions and strengthen the personal accountability of employees.

The Transport Ministry intends to minimize the role of human factor in inspection procedures in order to reduce corruption risks.

Compliance with weight and dimension restrictions is essential to preventing damage to roads, preserving infrastructure and ensuring traffic safety, the ministry said.