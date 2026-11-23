Chaldybar checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border in Chui region will be temporarily closed. From 1 a.m. on November 25, all types of vehicles will be barred from crossing the border there, the State Border Service said.

The restrictions are related to construction work at Kazakhstan’s Sypatai Batyr checkpoint, located opposite Chaldybar.

Restrictions on the entry of trucks from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan have been in place since November 23. From November 25, the crossing will be completely closed to passenger cars, trucks and buses. Pedestrians will still be allowed to cross the border.

According to preliminary information from the Kazakh side, vehicle traffic through the checkpoints is expected to resume by the end of 2027.

While Chaldybar is closed, drivers can use other checkpoints in Chui region:

Ak-Zhol;

Ak-Tilek;

Ken-Bulun;

Tokmok.

The Border Service urges drivers to plan alternative routes in advance to avoid delays.