Construction of Tomonku-Chui — Avtodorozhny border checkpoint begins

The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that on November 11, 2026, a ceremonial capsule-laying event was held in Chui region to mark the start of construction of new Tomonku-Chui — Avtodorozhny international border crossing point, located along the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border.

The event was attended by leadership of the State Border Service, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chui region, Elkinbek Ashirbaev, as well as representatives of government agencies, local authorities, and organizations involved in the project’s implementation.

The construction of the new crossing point is being carried out in fulfillment of a directive from Sadyr Japarov to modernize border infrastructure and create favorable conditions for citizens and those engaged in international transportation.

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The primary goal of the project is to make crossing the state border as comfortable, efficient, and secure as possible for citizens, to ensure the unhindered movement of vehicles and cargo, and to reduce waiting times and the duration of border control procedures.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the State Border Service, Daniyar Satimov, emphasized that the new complex is being built primarily for the benefit of citizens and to foster the development of transport links between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the construction of this border crossing point is one of our country’s major infrastructure projects. Our main objective is to create modern, comfortable conditions for citizens crossing the state border and to ensure the efficient flow of vehicles and cargo. The new complex will make the border-crossing process faster, more convenient, and safer, while also providing decent working conditions for border personnel,” the head of the border agency noted.

The new border crossing point will be located in the village of Kamyshanovka, Sokuluk district, Chui region, covering an area of ​​33.06 hectares.

The complex will operate 24 hours a day, facilitating the movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo in both directions.

In developing the project, special attention has been paid to creating convenient infrastructure for passengers and carriers, organizing traffic flows efficiently, and reducing the time required for inspection procedures.

To this end, the design includes eight traffic lanes and 12 passport control booths. This configuration will help distribute traffic, reduce congestion, and expedite the processing of travelers.

Furthermore, the implementation of automated electronic gates (E-gates) is planned, which will simplify and accelerate the passport control process.

The complex will feature modern administrative and service buildings, vehicle inspection areas, holding zones for vehicles, technical infrastructure, and facilities to support the personnel stationed there.

The new crossing point will be of particular significance to freight carriers. Increased throughput capacity and improved inspection procedures will facilitate faster cargo movement, minimize vehicle downtime, and support the development of international road transport.

At the same time, the complex’s modern technical equipment will provide border guards with the necessary conditions to effectively carry out their duties in protecting the state border and conducting border control.

Construction of the crossing point is being financed through the national budget, with the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic serving as the client. The construction period is 24 months.

The new Tomonku-Chui — Avtodorozhny border crossing point will become a key component of modern border infrastructure, fostering the development of international transport links, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening good-neighborly relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan.