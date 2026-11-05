Embassy of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens in Germany to avoid protest sites

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Germany advised citizens to take additional personal safety precautions amid protests and demonstrations taking place in Germany and several other European countries. In some cases, mass gatherings have been accompanied by public disorder.

In an advisory to citizens, the embassy urged them to refrain from participating in protests, demonstrations and other mass events of a socio-political nature.

Kyrgyz citizens are also advised to avoid crowded places and areas where demonstrations are taking place whenever possible, monitor official announcements by local authorities and law enforcement agencies, and comply with their lawful instructions.

The embassy also recommends taking into account possible disruptions to public transport services and changes to routes.

In an emergency in Germany, the following numbers can be called: 110 for the police and 112 for ambulance and fire services.

Kyrgyz citizens requiring consular assistance can contact the country's diplomatic missions:

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Berlin

Phone: +49 30 36411860

WhatsApp: +49 176 77385850

Emergency number: +49 176 89214094

Email: kgconsulate.berlin@mfa.gov.kg

Consular Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic in Frankfurt am Main

Address: Broennerstrasse 20, 60313 Frankfurt am Main

Phone: +49 69 95403926

WhatsApp and emergency number: +49 152 28921624

Email: kgconsulate.frankfurt@mfa.gov.kg

The embassy also appealed to heads and representatives of Kyrgyz diaspora organizations to share the advisory with fellow citizens, students and other Kyrgyz nationals living in Germany.

The diplomatic mission said it would continue monitoring developments and provide citizens with additional information if necessary.

Student protests are currently taking place in Europe, with demonstrators calling for changes in the education sector.