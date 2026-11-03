German Language Days to be held in Bishkek

German Language Days will take place in Bishkek from November 9 to 14, featuring concerts, film screenings, an intellectual quiz, an information fair and music events.

According to the organizers, the event has been arranged jointly with the Embassy of Austria in Astana and the Embassy of Switzerland in Bishkek. Its aim is to introduce Kyrgyzstanis to the diversity of the German language and culture and provide information about education and employment opportunities in German-speaking countries.

The opening ceremony will take place on November 9 at 7 p.m. at München Pub, located at 87 Toktogul Street. Guests will enjoy a concert by German singer-songwriter Matze Rossi, accompanied by Kyrgyz musician Meerim Sabatova.

The programme will continue on November 10. At 6 p.m., the Austrian film Franz's Story will be screened at Ala-Too cinema. An intellectual quiz dedicated to the German language will follow at 8:30 p.m. at Pivo.kg.

On November 11, at 6 p.m., Ala-Too cinema will host a screening of the Swiss film Hello, Betty.

On November 12, at 2 p.m., the DAAD Central Asia office will host an information fair. Visitors will be able to learn about education, study and employment opportunities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Later that day, at 6 p.m., the German film Beyond the Blue Border will be screened at Ala-Too cinema.

The programme will conclude on November 14 at KinoBar, located at 38 Sayakbay Karalaev Street. A workshop led by a Swiss DJ will begin at 3 p. m., followed by a DJ set and dance party at 10 p.m.

Admission to all events is free. No advance registration is required, but seating is limited.