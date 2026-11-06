Germany may ease employment process for Kyrgyzstanis under planned agreement

Kyrgyzstan and Germany are preparing an intergovernmental agreement aimed at making it easier for citizens of Kyrgyzstan to pursue education, vocational training and employment in Germany. Omurbek Tekebayev announced.

The politician said he had met with Dr Ludwig Jung, a representative of Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior responsible for migration cooperation.

The two sides discussed preparations for an agreement designed to expand opportunities for Kyrgyz citizens wishing to study and work in Germany.

The document is expected to create more favorable conditions for qualified specialists from Kyrgyzstan to enter the German labor market.

Tekebayev said the German representative had confirmed Germany’s interest in concluding the agreement.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to speed up the approval of the document’s text and preparations for its signing.

"We have been working on this issue for a long time. It looks like we are finally nearing completion,” the politician wrote.

The specific terms of the future agreement, the list of eligible professions, candidate requirements and the possible signing date have not yet been disclosed.