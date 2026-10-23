Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Marlen Mamataliev arrives in Japan on official visit

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Marlen Mamataliev began an official visit to Japan. In Tokyo, he met with Eisuke Mori, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, the Kyrgyz parliament’s press service reported.

The sides discussed strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, developing trade and economic relations, and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.

Mamataliev noted that President Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Japan in December 2025 and the first Central Asia–Japan Dialogue Summit had given fresh impetus to bilateral relations.

He proposed intensifying cooperation between relevant parliamentary committees and exchanging experience in lawmaking and the digitization of parliamentary work.

Particular attention was paid to Japanese projects in Kyrgyzstan. Marlen Mamataliev thanked the Japanese government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their support in developing road infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, water supply and professional training.

He also highlighted the JDS scholarship programme, which marks its 20th anniversary in 2026. Over the years, hundreds of Kyrgyz citizens have studied at Japanese universities. Many graduates now work in government agencies, including the Zhogorku Kenesh.

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The sides also discussed the One Village, One Product programme, which aims to develop local production and promote Kyrgyz goods on international markets.

Eisuke Mori expressed interest in further developing cooperation with the Zhogorku Kenesh, including through parliamentary friendship groups and exchanges of legislative experience.

Following the talks, the Japanese side introduced the Kyrgyz delegation to the work of the House of Representatives and showed them the parliamentary chambers.

The delegation includes MPs Talaybek Masabirov, Talant Mamytov, Elvira Surabaldieva, Burul Amanova, Zhanybek Amatov, Mirlan Zheenchoroev, Maksat Alymbekov and Erulan Kokulov.