Japan to provide grant for creation of 3D map of Bishkek

Japan will provide Kyrgyzstan with a non-repayable grant of 650 million Japanese yen to create a high-precision 3D topographic map of Bishkek and a system for managing and updating the city’s 3D model. The draft grant agreement was approved by the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Agrarian Policy on November 16.

According to Zhakshylyk Toktosunov, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography, the project provides for the introduction of a three-dimensional model of the capital with technical support from Japan.

He said the need for such a map stems from the expansion of Bishkek’s territory, increased construction activity and growing pressure on engineering and transport infrastructure.

The new system will provide more accurate spatial data on the city, enable the management of its 3D model and allow the information it contains to be regularly updated. This is expected to improve urban planning and infrastructure management.

The committee approved a draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution on concluding a grant agreement between the government of Kyrgyzstan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Economic and Social Development Program, as well as a draft exchange of notes between the governments of the two countries.

As MP Taalaibek Masabirov noted, once the document has been agreed upon, it will be submitted for ratification.