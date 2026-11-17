The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the president, initiated 178 bills, of which 136 were adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh. Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced this at an expanded meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship and Competition Development.

According to him, the president signed 126 of the bills adopted by parliament. In addition, the Zhogorku Kenesh ratified 50 international agreements.

Kasymaliev also spoke about cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers and parliament and the implementation of parliamentary assignments.

According to him, as part of parliamentary oversight, appeals were received from 42 parliamentary groups, while MPs submitted 3,287 inquiries.

The government fully implemented 24 resolutions adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh. Additional information was provided to parliament on 18 other resolutions.

Of the 3,287 parliamentary inquiries, 3,270 have also been addressed.