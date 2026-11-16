Kyrgyzstan appoints new Ambassador to Japan

Erkinbek Osoev has been relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan, the presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree dismissing the ambassador.

Erkinbek Osoev had headed Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic mission in Japan since January 2023.

By a separate decree, President Japarov appointed Urmat Toktogulov as Kyrgyzstan’s new Ambassador to Japan.