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Kyrgyzstan appoints new Ambassador to Japan

09:07, 16 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Erkinbek Osoev has been relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan, the presidential press service reported.

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According to the press service, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree dismissing the ambassador.

Erkinbek Osoev had headed Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic mission in Japan since January 2023.

By a separate decree, President Japarov appointed Urmat Toktogulov as Kyrgyzstan’s new Ambassador to Japan.

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