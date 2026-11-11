Zhogorku Kenesh forms commission to review public service delivery

The Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan has established a parliamentary commission to review the provision of services to citizens. The decision was made at today’s parliamentary session.

During the session, Speaker Marlen Mamataliev recalled that MP Ulugbek Ormonov had earlier proposed setting up a commission to investigate the death of Amir Kunakunov in Ala-Archa Nature Park. He added that the parliamentary faction El Umutu — Ata-Jurt had also submitted a proposal to establish a commission to review public services, ranging from Public Service Centers and rescue services to emergency medical care.

“The commission will examine the methodology for service delivery and identify operational shortcomings. People have even complained about being unable to reach operators by phone during power outages,” the Speaker remarked.

The commission includes the following members: