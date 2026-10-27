Japanese companies interested in buying antimony and silicon from Kyrgyzstan

Japanese companies have expressed interest in purchasing antimony and silicon produced in Kyrgyzstan. The interest was announced during meetings between Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Marlen Mamataliev and representatives of major Japanese businesses during his official visit to Japan.

According to the parliament’s press service, Mamataliev met with Takeshi Hashimoto, Chair of the Keidanren Committee on Economic Cooperation with Central Asia and the Caucasus and Chairman of the Board of Mitsui O. S. K. Lines, as well as representatives of other Japanese companies.

Earlier, the speaker also held talks with Shinji Tarutoko, Chairman of the Japan-Kyrgyz Economic Exchange Association.

Mining cooperation was among the key topics. Japanese business representatives said they were interested in purchasing Kyrgyz antimony and silicon. The sides also stepped up preparations for signing a memorandum between Japanese mining company JKII and the Kyrgyz side.

Mamataliev also proposed opening an official Toyota center in Kyrgyzstan and invited executives of major Japanese companies to visit the country.

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Transport infrastructure was another focus of the discussions. The speaker invited Japanese investors to participate in developing logistics centers, dry ports and modern terminals, including in connection with the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

Mitsui O. S. K. Lines, which specializes in international freight transportation, was invited to consider including routes through Kyrgyzstan in Japan’s pilot freight shipments along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The parties also discussed attracting Japanese investment to energy, rare-metal processing, agriculture and food production, IT, and the development of a medical town in Kyrgyzstan.

According to Mamataliev, Kyrgyzstan’s economy has grown by at least 9 percent annually over the past five years, with growth approaching 12 percent in the first half of 2026.

He also noted that an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Japan on the avoidance of double taxation took effect in July 2026. The next step should be an agreement on the mutual promotion and protection of investments.

Takeshi Hashimoto, in turn, highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s investment potential. Japanese business representatives expressed interest in opportunities in the country’s energy, logistics and mining sectors, as well as mechanisms for protecting the rights of foreign investors.

The potential purchase volumes for antimony and silicon, contract values and the expected start dates for deliveries have not yet been disclosed.