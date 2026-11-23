The Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Parliament has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit, the press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh reported.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived in Bishkek.

He was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Bolot Ibragimov, Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, and MP Taalaibek Masabirov.

A number of events are scheduled as part of the visit, including a meeting with Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh.