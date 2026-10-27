Kyrgyzstan seeks Japanese technology for cancer diagnosis

Kyrgyzstan is interested in introducing advanced Japanese technologies for diagnosing cancer, including positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT). The issue was discussed at a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Akihiko Tanaka in Tokyo on October 26.

According to the parliament’s press service, the sides discussed prospects for expanding healthcare cooperation, purchasing medical equipment and training specialists.

Mamataliev proposed involving Japanese companies and experts in the development of a modern medical town in Kyrgyzstan. The parties also discussed the possibility of financing the project through grants and loans.

"It is extremely important for us to continue cooperation in this area. We are interested in further expanding our established partnership and extending its reach to all regions of our country,” the parliamentary speaker said.

He also praised projects implemented with JICA’s support to modernize medical equipment in Bishkek, Chui region and other parts of the country.

Training civil servants was another topic of the talks. According to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, more than 300 Kyrgyz citizens have received education in Japan through the JDS programme.

The sides also discussed the work of Japanese volunteers and further development of the One Village, One Product project, which aims to support entrepreneurship in the regions.

Akihiko Tanaka, in turn, reaffirmed JICA’s interest in continuing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. He noted that the republic remains one of the agency’s key partners, with a representative office that has been operating in the country for 25 years.