Members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to meet with constituents next week

Members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be meeting with their constituents next week, Dastan Bekeshev announced on social media.

Consequently, the lawmakers will not be holding committee meetings or plenary sessions during this period.

Dastan Bekeshev stated that he, for his part, is ready to hear from his constituents in Bishkek’s Oktyabrsky district.

He also noted that in a couple of weeks, the deputies will begin reviewing Kyrgyzstan’s draft budget for 2027.