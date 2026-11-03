Kyrgyzstan and Georgia discuss easing entry requirements for Kyrgyzstanis

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev met with Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. The Kyrgyz parliament’s press service reported.

The sides discussed the development of political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and interparliamentary ties.

Mamataliev noted that this was the first meeting between the speakers of the two countries’ parliaments and expressed confidence that the visit would help strengthen bilateral relations.

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"Kyrgyzstan is interested in developing partnership with Georgia based on friendship and mutual trust. In particular, we are ready to exchange experience in transit, logistics, investment and tourism, as well as work together on the digitalization of public services. Therefore, we need to maintain our established contacts through interparliamentary dialogue and take cooperation between our countries to a new level,” he said.

As practical steps, Mamataliev proposed intensifying cooperation between relevant parliamentary committees and friendship groups, as well as expanding interaction on international platforms.

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The sides also discussed economic cooperation. According to the speaker, current trade turnover does not reflect the potential of the two countries. He stressed the need to strengthen ties in energy, agriculture, processing industries and pharmaceuticals, and to implement joint investment projects.

Mamataliev proposed holding Culture Days of Kyrgyzstan and Georgia and developing interregional cooperation. He also noted the participation of Georgian athletes in the 6th World Nomad Games and thanked Georgia for naming a park in Tbilisi after Chingiz Aitmatov.

The meeting also addressed the possibility of easing visa requirements amid an increase in the number of Kyrgyz citizens wishing to visit Georgia.

Papuashvili expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to deepening bilateral ties and invited Mamataliev to pay an official visit to Georgia.

He proposed expanding cooperation in logistics and energy, including through the use of transport corridors reviving the ancient Silk Road.

The Georgian parliament speaker noted the interest among Georgian residents in Kyrgyzstan’s tourism opportunities and emphasized the importance of developing interparliamentary dialogue both bilaterally and on international platforms.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Marlen Mamataliev briefed Shalva Papuashvili on the operations of the Zhogorku Kenesh and the digital capabilities of its plenary session hall.