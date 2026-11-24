An international program of the Big Children’s Festival, “ECHO of the Big Children’s Festival” (ECHO BDF), will take place in Bishkek from December 6 to 10. Kyrgyzstan will be the third country to host the event this year, following Norway and Abkhazia, the Ministry of Culture reports.

Residents and visitors to the capital will be able to enjoy performances from various Russian cities, acclaimed productions by Kyrgyz theaters, films and animation for the whole family, meetings with contemporary writers, creative workshops for children and teenagers, and a theater laboratory that will be held for the first time as part of the project’s international program.

The festival is organized by Sergei Bezrukov’s Foundation for the Support and Development of Sociocultural Projects and the Maxim Gorky Moscow Academic Art Theater. The co-organizer is the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The program will open on December 6 with the musical fairy tale The Little Prince staged by the Maxim Gorky Moscow Academic Art Theater. The performance will be accompanied by the Moscow Art Theater Orchestra conducted by Sergei Pashchenko.

Further details of the program and the event schedule will be announced at a later date.

The international program “ECHO BDF Kyrgyzstan” is a festival of arts for children and teenagers held in foreign countries with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture to promote international cultural cooperation.