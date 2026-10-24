Osh Drama Theater wins Grand Prix at TURKSOY International Festival

The Sultan Ibraimov Osh National Academic Drama Theater has won the Grand Prix at the 4th TURKSOY International Theater Festival, held in Andijan, Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Osh theater presented A Song of Fate (Bir Kelip Ketchi Osh Jakka), based on a work by Kyrgyz People's Writer Arslan Kapai uulu Koichiev.

The play spans three historical periods experienced by the Kyrgyz people and features a large-scale production involving more than 60 actors.

The festival jury, comprising prominent theater figures from across the Turkic world, praised the production's epic scope, artistic excellence and innovative directorial approach.

By a unanimous decision, the jury named A Song of Fate the festival's best production and awarded it the Grand Prix.