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Installation of 327 km of fencing completed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

15:53, 29 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Work to install engineering infrastructure and fence the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region has been fully completed. The total length of the installed fencing is 327 kilometers and 500.4 meters.

The press service of the president’s plenipotentiary representative in Batken region reported that hundreds of kilometers of field roads were also built as part of the project.

The installation of border markers continues as part of the demarcation of the state border between the two countries.

The completion of the work was reported during a review of Batken region’s socioeconomic development for January–September 2026.

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