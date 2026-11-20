Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan early this morning on a working visit, the Kremlin press service reported.

He is scheduled to hold talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Putin flew to Dushanbe from Shenzhen, China, where he took part in a business summit, APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and the first-ever trilateral meeting between the United States, Russia, and China. He was welcomed at the airport by the Tajik President.

During the visit, Putin and Rahmon will discuss security, trade and economic ties, and major joint projects. The agenda will also include further development of strategic partnership between Russia and Tajikistan.